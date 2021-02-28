Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Roy D. Martin, 52, 3100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Susanna E. Artis, 27, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Jacob E. Flora, 38, 300 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan L. Roberts, 30, 5300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, theft, auto theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• Escirba Canada, 33, 200 block of North 12th Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Domestic battery and auto theft.
• Devin S. Bailey, 35, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Gary W. Moran, 35, 4100 block of East County Road, Center Point. Booked 10:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Saturday
• Christina L. Alte, 39, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Intimidation.
• Raheem J. Mitchell, 24, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Awale Ilyes, 21, 9100 block of Bradford Road, Avon. Booked 3:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
