The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Jerry Huff, 42, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Todd A. Riggs, 54, 700 block of East Lincoln Street, Hymera. Booked 1:44 p.m. Theft of a firearm and invasion of privacy.
- Chad E. Cates, 41, 10 block of South Lakeview Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
- Nabil N. Marhoum, 41, 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 7:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jackie L. Boswell, 58, 200 block of North Union Street, West Union, Ill. Booked 9:14 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Heidi D. Curtis, 39, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Failure to appear.
Sunday
- Anthony L. Duncan, 19, 1300 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Amber Lawrence, 42, 6000 block of Birch Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
- Tyree Neal, 26, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
- Ty A. Thompson, 22, 10 block of West Lincoln Street, Shelburn. Booked 3:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
- Kavahn Cohn, 18, 5200 block of Marrison Place, Indianapolis. Booked 3:50 a.m. Battery against a public safety official.
- Jalen K. Day, 20, 7400 block of Bancaster Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:08 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
- Kyla L. Lachat, 32, 300 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and battery.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.