The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Timothy W. Bennett, 42, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, simple assault, battery against a public safety official and battery with bodily injury.
- Jenson C. Joy, 26, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft (two counts).
- Michael L. Mallery, 59, 700 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
- Carol A. Woods-Linzy, 34, 4400 block of East Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 3:30 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Brittany J. Moore, 30, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Matthew Ayres, 58, no address available. Booked 4:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Hector De Leon, 30, 200 block of Stadium Drive, Logansport. Booked 5:10 p.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
- Travis N. Booker, 24, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Ryshawn D. Thornton, 32, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Jake Feider, 31, 3300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Don W. Norris, 38, 2200 block of South Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Keelon D. Wright, 28, 1500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Matthew A. Coffman, 51, 10 block of Locust Street, Marshall. Booked 8:04 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Amber Tingley, 36, 1300 block of East 1200 Road, Martinsville. Booked 8:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Dexter A. Mendez, 23, 2900 block of West Private Road 620 North, Brazil. Booked 8:50 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Tyler J. Burmood, 32, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, residential entry (two counts), stalking and intimidation.
Saturday
- Mattisyn J. Selsam, 27, 10 block of Mayflower Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
