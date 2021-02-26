Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Victoria S. Majko, 23, 300 block of South Lockburn, Indianapolis. Booked 11:15 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Tyler D. Norris, 22, 1100 block of Ferry Street, Lafayette. Booked 2:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Eric L. Mason Jr., 29, 2100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Devin D. Conder, 33, 1200 block of South 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; habitual traffic violator; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Lara Powell, 27, 1100 block of North Indiana 59, Brazil. Booked 8:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of legend drug.
• Christopher M. Foster, 35, Coatsville. Booked 8:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and legend drug deception.
• Devin M. Conwell, 31, 7700 block of South Charles Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cole Verhagen, 34, 600 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christina A. Hall, 48, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Friday
• Roy D. Martin, 52, 3100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Susanna E. Artis, 27, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 51, 1400 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.
• Orville A. Anderson, 23, 2200 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of handgun without license, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and felon in possession of firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.