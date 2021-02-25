Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 25, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Britnay A. Jordan, 21, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 9:20 a.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Kyal A. Campbell, 29, 7400 block of Jordan Village Road, Poland. Booked 11:47 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Crystal G. Fisher, 39, no address available. Booked 1:49 p.m. Fraud and intimidation.
• Daniel L. Murray, 19, 100 block of Canary Court, Marion. Booked 3:21 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Elexis King, 24, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tevin L. Allen, 26, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Scheme to defraud bank, resisting law enforcement (two counts), escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and resisting law enforcement.
• Angela Y. Owens, 58, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Quentin J. Sanders, 25, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Intimidation.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 22, no address available. Booked 8:01 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday
• David T. Byers, 52, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
• Candice J. Nevins, 41, 200 block of East 30th Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Holly N. Cota, 30, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Obstruction of justice, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
• Bryce K. Dean, 21, 8600 block of Grassy Oak Trail, Charleston, S.C. Booked 11:27 a.m. Theft.
• Robert A. Allen, 35, 3400 block of East Crystle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Karlos C. Certain, 80, 2900 block of Tanglewood Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, no address available. Booked 2:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Drew R. Sluder, 41, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Theft (two counts), intimidation and public intoxication.
• Phillip A. Batchelor, 28, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Court order.
• Harley J. Lamb, 21, Odyssey House, Shelbyville. Booked 7:40 p.m. Possession of a look alike substance, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance (two counts), dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Coon, 56, 10 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Henry F. Reposa, 48, 500 block of East Newcomer Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Thursday
• Bruce A. Goodridge, 57, 100 block of South 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
