Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 24, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 15 and 16, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 15
• Daniel Duran, 37, 600 block of South Vicksburg Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 37, 2200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Dustin J. Sluder, 42, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Timothy L. Swafford, 45, 300 block of Woodsmall, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, false informing, failure to appear on felony charge, resisting law enforcement, interference with the reporting of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Justin J. Morson, 18, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement, failure to appear on felony charge, intimidation and false reporting.
• Justin A. Conrad, 32, 10 block of West Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Failure of a sex offender to possess identification.
• William D. Lark, 47, 400 block of Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard L. Miekow, 39, 200 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 4:44 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
• Sean M. Spelic, 39, 1100 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. False informing; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possessing a look-alike substance; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Phoenix A. Collier, 19, 800 block of Arrow Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• David J. Featherson, 26, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Carlton L. Rasor, 50, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Denise K. Owens, 33, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Mark A. Porter, 58, Howard County Criminal Justice Center, Kokomo. Booked 10:55 p.m. False informing, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.
Feb. 16
• Benjamin L. Jones, 32, no address available. Booked 3:26 a.m. Failure to identify, intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
