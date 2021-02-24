Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Anthony Thigpen, 25, 200 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Parole violation, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Tayvon D. Snodey, 22, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Johnny L. Smith, 36, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Eric D. Patton, 34, 1900 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
• Timmie L. Fields, 19, no address available. Booked 10:16 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Michael E. Hoke, 46, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Brandon T. Sweatt, 39, 1300 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
