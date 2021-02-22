The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Drew R. Sluder, 41, no address available. Booked 4:03 p.m. Criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Arthur E. Harris, 68, 700 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ryan D. Martin, 32, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Elaine P. Massey, 19, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating while intoxicated.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon.
• Michael J. Ebler, 39, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
