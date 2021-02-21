Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 21, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Joshua A. Behem, 27, 1300 block of East Garden Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Intimidation.
• Steven L. Sandifer Jr. 36, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jaylen K. Harden, 20, 11900 block of Trappet Avenue, Hazelcrest, Ill. Booked 1:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman and false reporting.
• William D. Dickey, 19, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Court order.
• John L. Rogers, 33, 1600 block of West Edgemont Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Court order.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Criminal mischief; criminal trespass; forgery; possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance; shoplifting; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Terril L. Wheatley, 46, 2100 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, possession of a controlled substance and habitual traffic violator.
• James M. Howard, 30, 7800 block of North Meneely Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Criminal mischief, theft (two counts) and auto theft (two counts)
• David J. Miller Sr., 37, 1000 block of South Leslie Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Wesley T. Lindsey, 37, 800 block of Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 6:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Katherine Davis, 41, 100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael A. Myers, 41, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, dealing controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Chelsea C. Lee, 44, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Sunday
• Justin C. Leanio, 33, 1900 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Christopher C. Spitler, 32, 2300 block of Patrick Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Falton Tate, 37, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kayla J. Church, 29, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 33, 1900 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 a.m. Dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, lifetime habitual traffic violator, false identity statement, trafficking with an inmate and maintaining a common nuisance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.