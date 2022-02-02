Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 2, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Hirofouma Yamashita, 60, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Child exploitation, voyeurism and possession of child pornography.
• Zelma Cress, 57, 2900 block of East Parke Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness.
• Hud R. Judy, 37, 300 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Bradley A. Totten, 34, 10 block of South Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 7:48 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession of syringe (two counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Blake Ray, 28, 2400 block of Certain, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal recklessness, domestic battery and theft.
• Julien J. Popoff, 24, 100 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Joseph B. Douglas, 46, 100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Wade Walker, 22, 600 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Tuesday
• James L. Smith, 41, no address available. Booked 12:34 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kenneth A. Smothers, 23, no address available. Booked 2:12 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Timmie L. Fields, 19, no address available. Booked 3:37 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jeremy M. Batchelor, 42, 10 block of Clearspring, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Amber A. White, 43, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Brigette J. Heil, 43, 1400 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Harry D. Brenton, 45, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Mickeia L. England, 44, 1400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Joesiya E. Cooksey, 26, 300 block of West Walnut, Jasonville. Booked 2:30 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance; and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Erica A. Dickson, 31, 1300 block of Laffayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dustin R. Curtis, 36, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Archie J. Smith, 39, 400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Criminal recklessness and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Jeffrey S. Shew, 63, 1300 block of Dreiser Sqare, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Christina A. Rogers, 41, 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Theft.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 36, no address available. Booked 8 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Mark R. Gayer, 43, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• David M. Bays, 51, 200 block of South Harmony Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
Wednesday
• Eric G. Couthen, 49, 8700 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.