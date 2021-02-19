Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Kevin A. Roberts, 19, 500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, escape from lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Quinn Martin, 24, 1400 block of West 25th, Indianapolis. Booked 11:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy; theft; false informing; resisting law enforcement; carrying a handgun without a license (two counts); unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia (three counts), reckless driving (two counts), driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Friday
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 2800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Auto theft, stalking violations and invasion of privacy.
• Jessica L. Butler, 34, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Joann C. Hagen, 38, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
