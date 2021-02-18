Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Christopher M. Vines, 30, 2100 block of South 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Heidi A. Lakin, 20, 7600 block of U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 10:23 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and residential entry.
• Michael T. Darden, 32, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery.
• Stacey L. Smith, 45, 2100 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Carl V. Taylor, 36, 1300 block of Chesterfield Court, Greenwood. Booked 11:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• George Peters, 44, 3200 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jace Weir, 34, 100 block of North Davis Street, Brazil. Booked midnight. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Natasha A. Riley, 32, 300 block of Keane Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert E. Johnson, 45, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Kenneth W. Kauffman, 32, 1400 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
