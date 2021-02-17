Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 17, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Stephen T. Norris, 50, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian A. Frye Sr., 61, no address available. Booked 11:01 a.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.
• Mark A. Bender, 37, 10 block of Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, theft and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Grant K. Killion, 35, 3800 block of East 88th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Mark A. Stedman, 24, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael B. Ames, 53, 10 block of Chickadee Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Failure to stop after accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Monday
• Delana D. Harkness, 39, 1200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement.
• Daniel D. Pilant, 41, 1400 block of South 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 a.m. Auto theft and burglary.
• Dustin R. Dean, 30, 1600 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Nathan E. Lee, 24, 4100 block of Greenwood Drive, Joplin, Mo. Booked 5:19 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Charles R Rowe, 54, 10 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
Tuesday
• Keith M. Barnes, 48, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Intimidation (two counts), driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, leaving the scene of an accident (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Christopher D. Wood, 43, 1100 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Patrick L. Green, 52, 1800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Herschel Spencer Jr., 30, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
