The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Francisco Pineda, 22, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher T. Atkinson, 32, 5300 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 1:38 a.m. Criminal mischief and conversion.
• Donovan Helton, 24, 500 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with passenger under the age of 18 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Terri J. Wallisa, 40, 100 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Possession of stolen property and parole violation.
• Levante D. McConnell, 25, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 a.m. Auto theft, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark S. Reed, 45, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Devin S. Bailey, 36, 800 block of Arrowwood, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Rayetta L. Sheffler, 46, 800 block of North 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael T. Elkins, 43, 300 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dalton J. Schell, 22, 3200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Conversion.
• Deandre V. Williams, 32, 500 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Michael Larkins Jr., 43, 100 block of Watervilet, Dayton, Ohio. Booked 10:19 p.m. Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns, and carrying a handgun without a license.
Tuesday
• Zachary A. Edington-Hensley, 27, 10 block of Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 1:17 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft.
• Kimberly M. Gadeberg, 35, 900 block of First Street, Charleston, Ill. Booked 4 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Daniel Duran, 37, 600 block of South Vicksburg Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.