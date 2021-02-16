Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Jennifer L. Rhodes, 32, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Joy A. Riddle, 27, 2500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Danny L. Wallace, 56, 6100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Monticello. Booked 5:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Clifford Dorsey, 41, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Douglas Austin, 51, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and theft of a firearm.
Sunday
• Billy T. Wilburn, 52, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kevin F. Kee, 24, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Intimidation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Darius J. Jenkins, 26, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timesha Gibbons, 35, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and theft.
• Justin D. Samm, 41, Coalmont. Booked 3:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cody R. Wheeler, 25, 300 block of East Marquette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. False informing and invasion of privacy.
• Esther X. King, 24, 10 block of North Harmony Road, Harmony. Booked 4:36 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• William E. Tyler, 52, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Scott A. Hockman, 49, 2500 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Monday
• Angela A. Adams, 49, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael D. Ricketts, 52, 1200 block of Indiana 159, Pimento. Booked 4:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
