The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Abigail M. Worley, 22, 800 block of N. 6 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Sunday
- Michael K. Antrobus, 27, 4600 block of N. Crow St., Brazil. Booked 11:34 p.m. Interfering with reporting, resisting law enforcement, battery and strangulation.
- Tommy L. Cockrell, 19, 2500 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Criminal recklessness and intimidation.
- Bruce A. Goodridge, 59, 1200 block of S. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
- Jay D. Hann, 38, 1300 block of 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
- Shawn M. Icenogle, 38, 200 block of S. 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Court order.
- Chelsea A. Johnson, 33, N. 16th St., Terre Haute. Fraud.
- Emily A. Long, 31, 3400 block of E. Park Ave., North Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Battery.
- Jon R. Muncie, 58, 3700 block of Hulman St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Battery.
- Keaton Richardson, 22, 10 block of Sycamore St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Eric A. Schmittgens, 37, 50 block of Lawrin Blvd., Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, escape and battery.
- Darius Dereece H. Wilson, 19, 2400 block of N. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
- Travis H. Whitehead, 33, 3400 block of E. Park Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Battery.
- Prestin L. Zink, 25, 1000 block of N. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, theft and possession of marijuana.
Monday
- Shawheen D. Arabi, 37, 30 block of S. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Nakoa D. Baker, 36, 30 block of S. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
- Bambi L. Bicknell, 50, 1200 block of Dreiser Sq., Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
- Michael J. Black, 58, 1500 block of S. Eighth St., Clinton. Booked 8:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Brandon C. Clem, 38, 2000 block of W. Washington St., Sullivan. Booked 12:26 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Emanuel Denson, 36, 1800 block of Young St., Dallas, Texas. Booked 6:46 p.m. Public nudity and public intoxication.
- Stephen J. Dowd, 55, no address available. Booked 11:48 p.m. Conversion and failure to appear.
- Laroy M. Goodman, 32, N. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Battery (two counts), strangulation and burglary.
- Tracy Le May, 48, 600 block of S. Sixth St., West Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Battery.
- Johnny Madden, 31, 3800 block of N. 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Battery.
- Ashley N. McDaniel, 36, 11000 block of Railroad Rd., Fontanet. Booked 11:31 a.m. Failure to appear, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
- Corey R. Peters, 21, 2300 block of Garfield Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Stanita G. Poston, 43, 1500 block of College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Conversion.
- Stephanie D. Smith, 27, 2000 block of N. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance and possessing a look-alike substance.
- Jasmine L. Spencer, 34, 500 block of N. 14th St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Contempt of court, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a synthetic drug or a synthetic drug lookalike, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
- Mekia D. Williams, 48, 4600 block of Breton Ct., Kentwood, Mich. Booked 8:04 a.m. Hold for another agency.
- Jacob A. Wilson, 24, 100 block of S. First St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Failure to appear and escape from lawful detention.
