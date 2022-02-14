Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 14, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Remington S. Diaz-Hernadez, 31, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime and criminal mischief.
• Elizabeth J. Franks, 58, 1900 block of North Lakeland Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness if the person committed aggressive driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 35, 600 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael P. Reffett, 45, 2700 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 12:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lucas M. Vilchuck, 32, no address available. Booked 2:50 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael R. Petersen, 49, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Failure to appear and neglect of a dependent.
• Noah A. High, 23, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia.
• David L. Linton, 64, 3400 block of Saint Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Intimidation and criminal recklessness with deadly weapon.
• Sean C. Emmons, 49, 100 block of Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 5:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Anna R. Roach, 24, no address available. Booked 10:20 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Melonie M. Byrley, 36, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Austin Fulford, 25, no address available. Booked 12:54 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
• Ashley B. Conder, 28, 3100 block of West Lombardi Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Conversion.
• Brady P. Wright, 31, 800 block of South First Street, Dugger. Booked 1:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Samantha J. Schatz, 30, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of a syringe, false informing, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alan R. McCall, 51, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• William L. Pitts, 49, 200 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Dominic A. Pope, 34, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), invasion of privacy, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ethan D. Dickey, 29, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Jerry H. Presley, 36, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 a.m. Conversion.
• Nancy L. Setzer, 62, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Darrell J. Liffick, 42, 10 block of West Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 19, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Levelle D. Tovar, 40, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kylea S. McCalister, 22, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Embezzlement.
• Jennifer L. Kensell, 48, 200 block of East Dexter Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Conversion.
• Susan M. Smith, 51, 600 block of North 12th St, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Travis Hanger, 36, 300 block of Vanbibber Lake Estates, Greencastle. Booked 9:45 p.m. Possession of a legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Julie R. Holvey, 40, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Conversion.
Sunday
• Hannah Rickett, 21, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.