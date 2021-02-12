Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• John Maynard, 58, 500 block of South Third Street Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Placement of 911 calls prohibited.
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public nudity.
• Ricky L. Wood, 39, 2200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, robbery, burglary, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Zachary Q. Crouch, 29, 10 block of South Fifth street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 38, 1200 block of South Wild Rose Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Burglary, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
