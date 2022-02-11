Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 11, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• David F. Rutherford, 51, no address available. Booked 12:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerad M. Muncie, 29, 600 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Stalking.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Daniel G. Miller, 57, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Harold E. Evans, 46, 2900 block of Arleth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 31, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Roger A. Krieger, 32, 1600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Connie S. Cheesman, 49, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Auto theft.
• Judith A. Abrams, 39, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
Friday
• James W. Fagg, 56, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Conversion; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Ronald G. Amerman Jr., 41, no address available. Booked 1:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael J. Kersey, 26, 1400 block of Gallagher Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Refusal to submit to breath or chemical test and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Nateara N. Laycock, 31, 700 block of South Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
