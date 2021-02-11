The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday to Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Macey A. Cunningham, 19, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Auto theft and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Samuel J. Smith, 26, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Auto theft, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Larry Hennings, 71, 1100 block of County Highway 26, Shelbyville, Ill. Booked 6:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Rhonda L. Brooks, 56, 4200 block of East Gross Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph L. Hyland, 26, 1400 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jimmie Storms, 34, 200 block of Woodbine, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Laurie L. Wilson, 48, 300 block of Murphy Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Residential entry.
Monday
• Gary A. Switzer, 27, 400 block of North Smith Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donaciano F. Campas, 30, 600 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Carrying handgun without license.
• Donald E. Arthur, 51, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Auto theft and false reporting.
• Gage Brumley, 20, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Domestic battery; criminal mischief; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin L. Evans, 30, 300 block of Fenway Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Angel M. Budd, 29, 2200 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant, possession of a synthetic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dianna L. Rains, 38, 900 block of North 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Conversion and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• David D. Long, 22, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Chad W. Godsey, 40, 100 block of South Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Alex Morales, 30, no address available. Booked 11:38 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Eric A. Schmittgens, 35, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Parole violation.
• Tyler M. Sanchez, 26, 300 block of West County Road 500 North, Brazil. Booked 11:54 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• William F. Carter, 55, 4200 block of East County Road, Brazil. Booked 12:23 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Virginia K. McDaniel, 52, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Operating vehicle as habitual traffic violator.
• Christy A. Montgomery, 40, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Petition to revoke home detention.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 25, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brian Frye, 61, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Irick D. Kelly, 41, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Domestic battery, and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Edward Evans, 50, 100 block of Wilson Park Lane, Granite, Ill. Booked 4:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua M. Cooper, 27, 1900 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, and battery against public safety official.
• Denee R. Olson, 33, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Auto theft.
• Grant K. Killion, 35, 2800 block of Farrington, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 p.m. Theft.
• Richard M. Patterson, 31, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Dwyane W. Carroll, 53, 2600 block of South Hixon Road, Montezuma. Booked 8:05 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas A. Morson, 25, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and possessing a look-alike substance.
Wednesday
• Jessica N. Bained, 32, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James E. Hoole, 32, 4200 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/ salvia, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew W. Clarkson, 31, 10 block of Wassenberg Drive, Vanwert, Ohio. Booked 12:58 p.m. Battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer.
• David A. Dunford, 35, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert J. Noble, 54, no address available. Booked 4:42 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe (two counts), escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine (three counts), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine (three counts), possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and resisting law enforcement.
• Lucile J. Bodin, 33, no address available. Booked 8:42 p.m. Residential entry.
• Joseph A. Wagle, 41, 3100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 38, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Justin Snow, 35, 200 block of Antioch Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Thursday
• John L. Bell, 39, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, robbery and confinement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
