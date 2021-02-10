Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 10, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• James H. Grantham, 27, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Abbie N. Charlton, 25, 300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Devin Lowe, 26, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Samuel H. Mays, 45, 500 block of Prairie Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 9:24 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 33, no address available. Booked 9:30 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
