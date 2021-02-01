Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Earl L. Bayer, 43, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Austin R. Wilson, 36, no address available. Booked 3:13 p.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.
• Billy E. Seeley, 39, no address available. Booked 7:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Livingston, 25, 5400 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Monday
• Brian S. Boyd, 55, 2400 block of Bendway Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (five counts), habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
