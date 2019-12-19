Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Marshall R. Riker, 35, 2000 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Harley J. Weir, 39, 2600 block of North Hill Side Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and habitual offender.
• Shawn L. Coleman, 19, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Battery.
• Frank L. Ford, 44, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• David E. Edwards, 54, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James M. Price, 50, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Steven Clark, 49, 2600 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Zashawn Suggs, 19, 2100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Wednesday
• Jason Custer, 30, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
