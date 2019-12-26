Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 26, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Damarcus Williams, 33, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• John R. Crowe Jr., 28, 500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Possession of stolen property.
• Christifer L. Roberts, 23, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Possession of stolen property.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 30, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Tuesday
• Annette R. Thompson, 53, 3900 block of Sheridan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Zachary A. Hensley, 25, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 30, 3400 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Fraud.
• Ricky W. Hamilton, 49, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Madison R. Baugh, 27, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Travis R. Merritt, 22, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstruction of traffic.
Wednesday
• Wayne H. Morris, 55, 3200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.