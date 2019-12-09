Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 9, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Dakota L. Myrick, 29, 1900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Donald L. Norris, 30, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 a.m. Criminal confinement, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft, failure to return to lawful detention, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayla M. Griffith, 31, 2900 block of Dean, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Nikki M. Haraway, 29, 3100 block of Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:44 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and public nudity.
• Donald P. Murray, 38, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
• Jo E. Cunnings, 37, 5600 block of South Lama Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shawn M. Icenogle, 34, 4000 block of Heritage Trail, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Austin L. Cooley, 31, 1500 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey D. Thomas, 57, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Auto theft.
• Nathaniel Johnson, 39, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.
• Travis J. Beil, 23, 1000 block of South Indiana 51, Carbon. Booked 5 p.m. Court order and failure to appear.
• Curtis W. Craft, 48, 2900 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Court order.
• Nicholas A. Sebastian, 28, 3700 block of East Creal Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• John V. Fox, 49, 1000 block of Israel Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Timothy S. Fagg, 43, 9600 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• KhadiJah L. Butler, 25, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Gabriel T. Smith, 23, 1500 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Possession of handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Matthew M. Jones, 33, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, conversion, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Ryshawn D. Thornton, 29, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and visiting a common nuisance.
• Zoltan Kover, 53, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing in a controlled substance (two counts).
• William Woods, 51, Dayton, Ohio. Booked 6:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Shane A. Goetz, 42, 3200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.
• James T. Williams III, 28, 2900 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 a.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Landis Fairrow, 33, 1300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, improper or no tail or plate light, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and permitting the operation of a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Eric M. Matheny Sr., 41, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Theft, counterfeiting, scheme to defraud bank and resisting law enforcement.
• Leon C. McCray, 62, no address available. Booked 4:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brice C. Stevens, 36, 5000 block of North Miami Gardens Boulevard, Brazil. Booked 4:33 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• David Y. Gilbert, 26, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Criminal confinement and sexual battery.
• Lonnie D. McConnel, 51, Motel 6, 1 Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Samantha A. Thomas, 34, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christopher L. Backfish, 21, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance.
• Robert L. Carter, 27, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Identity deception and fraud.
• Amber D. Fogleman, 37, 8000 block of Linwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Timothy A. Biddy, 58, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Burglary (two counts) and theft.
• Brady A. Michel, 26, 300 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Derek R. Blair, 47, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.