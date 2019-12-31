The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Richard E. Durbin, 42, 800 block South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Umba K. Maloba, 42, 1900 block 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Theft (4 counts).
• Steven Andrew Hutchens, 34, 1600 block Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and theft.
• Mickeia L. England, 42, 600 block Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
• Joseph Anthony Liberty Sr., 47, 12900 block South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery (2 counts) and confinement.
Tuesday
• Rusty Allen Beeler, 29, 700 block North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
