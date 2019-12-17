Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 17, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Charles Catlett, 32, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana (two counts).
• Trevion Conell Carlisle, 22, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Jasmine D. Jones, 24, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Ryan J. Fontanyi, 37, 300 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 45, 400 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Nathan D. Haskins, 37, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Court order (two counts).
• Vaughn J. Cox, 38, 1100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Court order (two counts).
• Troy R. Hines, 33, 2000 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan M. Coleman, 22, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Joseph C. Nevins, 43, 2000 block of East 30th Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Steven Massutti, 38, 400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Contempt of court.
• Dustin Curtis, 34, 2300 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Intimidation.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Court order.
• James Wagle, 29, 400 block of South Star Avenue, Sullivan. Booked 9:17 p.m. Writ of attachment and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Wyatt N. Morgan, 23, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication.
Saturday
• Ruskin W. Mount, 49, 1400 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Travis J. Fagg, 34, 2000 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Neil A. Kraemer, 38, 2900 block of Shaw, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kassandra I. Kersey, 25, 4500 block of Hayes Road, Ravenna, Ohio. Booked 1:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Aaron C. Klutey, 27, 1600 block of Loma Linda Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paul R. Johnson, 39, 1300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Austin M. Cunningham, 22, 1100 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mariah L. Cheesman, 24, 2600 block of Dillman, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Randall J. Stewart, 25, 2800 block of Zoe Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Mykel T. Withrow, 39, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Obstruction of justice, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and disorderly conduct.
• Walter P. Hammond, 58, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Obstruction of justice.
• Devon D. Porter, 18, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday
• Austin J. Sedletzeck, 27, 1200 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jamie Withrow, 35, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Michael J. Maloney, 34, 3300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, failure to appear on felony charge, intimidation and strangulation.
• Bryan M. Hendrickson, 35, 3100 block of 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of handgun without license and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Bryan C. Holmes, 41, 1100 block of Heartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
