Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 29, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jennifer A. Jones-Hensley, 45, 2000 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Daryle R. Powers, 52, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James R. Williams, 32, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Ronald E. Hinkle, 54, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Diari N. Garrett, 24, 1000 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and false reporting.
• Matthew D. Spencer, 45, 2800 block of Zoe Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Charles A. Compton, 54, 900 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Walter E. Howell II, 37, 5200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Residential entry.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Court order.
• Zachary T. Delph, 22, 600 block of East Lamp Light Lane, Bloomfield. Booked 7:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Chelsey D. Robins, 19, 2100 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of handgun without license.
• Trevor M. Westerfield, 22, 2100 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession of handgun without license, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca Goldman, 45, 1200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Lea K. Williams, 47, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Saturday
• Jared Hayes, 33, 2700 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Briella N. Ellis, 20, 1300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Royss A. Ellis, 40, 2800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Marc D. Tryon, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jordan L. Schoffstall, 29, 5300 block of East Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Story L. Crabtree, 31, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dylan E. Shank, 32, 4800 block of West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Failure to appear, writ of attachment for the body of a person, possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Steven G. Bradshaw, 21, 2500 block of West County Road 1275 North, Brazil. Booked 3:44 p.m. Court order.
• Ethan D. Dickey, 27, 2100 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and theft (two counts).
• Robert J. Weger, 32, 300 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• John C. Hoover, 47, 8800 block of West 600 North, West Lafayette. Booked 6:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kristin D. Arnett, 32, 700 block of Brown Street, Lafayette. Booked 6:30 p.m. Criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Nick C. Sarris, 40, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and false informing.
• Mats S Alexander, 27, no address available. Booked 8:50 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Katherine Y. Ready, 41, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Darryel L. Porter, 62, 1000 block of Tennis Court Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:07 p.m. Domestic battery and theft.
• Logan Edwards, 26, 2500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Steven R. Branson, 45, 9200 block of North Kennedys Crossing Road, Brazil. Booked 1:17 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Drew M. Atkinson, 24, 8700 block of East Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Theft.
• Kevin D. Kronenberger, 32, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear.
• Nicholas Cox, 24, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Bethanie C. Salyer, 27, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jay S. Snyder, 26, 6400 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
