Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 3, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Ian C. Wilson, 19, 6100 block of South Kats place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Disney C. Smith, 26, 2800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Mats S. Alexander, 27, 400 block of Applewood, Evansville. Booked 10:30 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Willie J. Carlisle, 46, 1900 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
Sunday
• Brian J. Counterman, 28, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, battery and domestic battery.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 49, 2000 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Robert J. Busiere, 41, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Violating rules and conditions for community corrections and disorderly conduct.
• Wade A. Dunham, 43, 3100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Lameki Y. Owens, 28, no address available. Booked 12:56 a.m. Failure to appear, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance and false reporting.
• Jeremy D. Hunt, 43, 1000 block of U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Matthew L. Hutchinson, 26, 2200 block of Tabertown Road, Seelyville. Booked 5:25 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Spencer B. Williams, 34, 1200 block of West Ewing Street, Clinton. Booked 7:42 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Megan M. Coleman, 22, 1000 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Failure to appear.
• James T. Williams, 28, 2900 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard D. Shepard, 57, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Fomestic battery.
• Joseph S. Goins, 36, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe; theft; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Todd A. Snow, 52, 2700 block of Dimmick Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear.
• Bobbie J. Whitner, 48, 1000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 33, 7100 block of West Gobin Drive, Farmersburg. Booked 11:09 p.m. Residential entry.
Monday
• Tyler L. Smith, 28, 800 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
