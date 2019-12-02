Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 2, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• James A. Lowery, 25, 2300 block of Miller Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, theft, auto theft (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Deandre V. Williams, 30, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Harry L. Gordon, 47, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Court order.
• Crystal L. Harper, 39, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jimmie J. Cheesman, 38, 900 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Obstruction of justice, public intoxication, battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Brandon P. White, 32, 3200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Nyah B. Luckett, 19, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Zacharia J. Zills, 37, 1400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark L. Eldridge, 29, 6900 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James L. Lawson, 43, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.