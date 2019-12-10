Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 10, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Cameron J. Newson, 21, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Dustin J. Harrison, 32, 2600 block of Highland Place, Indianapolis. Booked 11:14 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Tony J. Parsons, 42, 7800 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Residential entry.
• Steven J. Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Contempt of court.
• Tineesha C. Bolden, 29, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Travis R. Merritt, 22, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Sara K. Rawley, 21, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Frank E. Sholar, 40, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Residential entry, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua B. Harris, 37, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Daniel Lauby, 59, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
Friday
• Kristin D. Arnett, 32, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 12:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jordyn D. Krantz, 24, 1000 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Sniffing — inhaling toxic vapors.
• Harry F. Bolton, 57, 1400 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Whitaker, 37, 500 block of Antioch Circle East, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Jonathon Blackwell, 31, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Vincennes. Booked 2:04 a.m. False informing and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Shannon M. Crittenden, 26, 1400 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shane Boatman, 39, 1900 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Melvin L. Graham, 39, Seelyville. Booked 1:05 p.m. Conversion.
• Karen M. Fortune, 31, 7600 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Timothy S. Fagg, 43, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Strangulation, criminal confinement, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary while armed with deadly weapon and intimidation.
• Casandra M. Peak, 31, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Court order.
• Opresha S. Carter, 19, 8100 block of Community Lane, Fort Wayne. Booked 8:21 p.m. Battery and intimidation.
• Joshua L. Harden, 31, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David G. Porter, 66, Road Wagon Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Sex offender residency offense.
• Jeffrey D. Engle, 18, 100 block of West North Second Street, Carbon. Booked 10:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and other (not classified).
• Gina Smith, 45, 5100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Max L. Allsup, 35, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
• Zachary A. Herman, 27, 2700 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Bradley J. Hofmann, 49, 3900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Gerald L. Gilbert, 48, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and habitual traffic violator.
• Anna H. Vinson, 25, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Mackey, 25, 6000 block of Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Breanna Graber, 19, 800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jeffrey Whitsit, 27, no address available. Booked 2:18 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Michael Wallace, 35, 200 block of East Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James E. Sweeney III, 47, 200 block of Russell Street, Rockville. Booked 3:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James L. Lawson, 43, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 1900 block of Owen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and false reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
