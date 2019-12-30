The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Devin Brenton, 22, 2300 block Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Failure to appear (2 counts).
• Ramant T. Cooper, 47, 1200 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Invasion of privacy with prior, and invasion of privacy violating a no contact order.
• Kevin R. Ash, 61, 2900 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Intimidation, criminal trespass and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
