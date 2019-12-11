Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Chelsie W. Neese, 29, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Auto theft and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Talicia J. Johnson, 22, 6300 block of Breamore Road, Indianapolis. Booked 11:12 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Jesse V. Schane, 28, 10 block of South Pine Street, Brazil. Booked 12:10 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Joseph A. Plunkett, 35, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 p.m. Court order.
• Randy L. Reedy, 40, 100 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 p.m. Court order.
• Robert C. Grayless, 51, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Melissa L. Brackall, 53, 1600 block of Fairway Boulevard, Clinton. Booked 8:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marcellus K. Cunningham, 23, no address available. Booked 9:13 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
• David Bouffard, 39, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Mishari M. Aldharman, 20, 600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Millie L. East, 34, 4300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday
• Dwight Sargent, 44, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Theft.
• Shawntanea M. Miller, 18, 18700 block of Cicero Avenue, Country Club Hills, Ill. Booked 3:02 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Rusty L. Kerr, 43, 1400 block of South Keegen Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Stephen D. Burskey, 42, 1400 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Taylor D. Stout, 27, 500 block of South Front Street, Kansas, Ill. Booked 11:27 a.m. Failure to return to scene of accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nedra K. Reynolds, 55, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Heather A. Neace, 31, 1300 block of West Polk Road, Lexington. Booked 1:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clay W. Certain, 45, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Richard B. Todd, 27, 4000 block of West 22nd Plaza, Gary. Booked 5:24 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Jeffrey W. Crews, 51, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Theft.
• Tyler J. Garner, 21, 100 block of West Clay, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 8:10 p.m. Domestic battery and false informing.
• Joseph A. Ricketts, 29, 7200 block of South Kingswood, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Failure to appear and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Monday
• Ashton S. Bennett, 35, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. False informing.
• James A. Hill, 58, 1500 block of 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
