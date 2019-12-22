The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Matthew J. Kabbany, 26, 1700 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Angela L. Morris, 48, 300 block of North Church Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dwight Sargent, 44, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and animal cruelty.
• Jerry D. Eversole, 48, St. Mary's Road, Maryville. Booked 5:21 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Roudyjoe F. Beasley, 41, 1600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Conversion.
• Montoya Rhodes, 45, 600 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug within 1,000 feet of a public park and intimidation.
• Kenneth A. Walker, 48, 6600 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Joel W. McCammon, 36, 2800 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Conversion.
• Wesley Foote-Cowdrey, 30, 3700 block of Murphy Street, Prairieton. Booked 8:56 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin Gulley, 24, 4100 block of East 76th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Valerie Ricketts, 33, 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Gavin L. Johnson, 22, 1000 block of South Gate Drive, Brazil. Booked 3:02 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Timothy W. Footman, 28, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute . Booked 1:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brittney D. Ghormley, 29, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandi L. Stogsdill, 33, 1800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• John Rice, 67, 2900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Possession of child pornography.
• Ryan T. Crowe, 21, 200 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Sexual misconduct with a minor (two counts).
• Kaitlyn R. Bell, 22, 1100 block of North Harrison Street, Brazil. Booked 1:28 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Rick R. Orman, 49, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Chase E. Whitman, 29, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Larry D. Bault, 58, 1900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Darius M. Cooper, 25, no address available. Booked 4:37 p.m. Receiving stolen auto parts and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Brittany J. Baker, 26, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, legend drug prescription violation and maintaining a common nuisance.
• September L. Russell, 27, 1700 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Writ of attachment.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Court order weekends.
• James J. Richards, 31, 2700 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leilani E. Birch, 45, 500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Johnathan Sturm, 27, 1200 block of South 21Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Joshua R. Perry, 29, 2400 block of Race Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Maurice K. Whitesides, 28, 2800 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brayden J. Clark, 19, 25800 block of East 1850th Road, Dennison, Ill. Booked 5:12 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
