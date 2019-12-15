Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 16, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Dec. 9 and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dec. 9
• Mats S. Alexander, 27, no address available. Booked 1:42 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Westly E. Noe, 39, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Cody W. Doss, 26, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Intimidation.
• Tyler Smith, 18, 7800 block of White Oak Lane, Hammond. Booked 2:22 p.m. Battery, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Aristotle J. King, 20, Erickson Hall, North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Intimidation.
• Matthew D. Cooper, 43, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melisa R. Whitfield, 49, 2800 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Edward L. Owens III, 19, 1500 block of Arthur Place, Gary. Booked 6:33 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Logan K. Euratte, 26, 200 block of Adams Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 24, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Lewis T. Johnson, 48, 2300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery.
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 30, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Steven A. Wright Jr., 28, 1500 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Gerald L. West, 63, 3300 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 p.m. Court order.
• Anthony C. Varda, 34, 1700 block of River Birch Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Court order.
• Bradley Chowning, 30, 2800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Court order.
• Bryan L. Fortner, 42, 900 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Court order.
• Gage T. Brumley, 19, 700 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Vincent E. Gomolisky, 52, 100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; dealing in a controlled substance (five counts); and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christian S. Footman, 27, 3100 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Daniel W. Dillingham, 38, 3700 block of East Isabelle, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Obstruction of justice, domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jeffery K. Weger, 29, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Debra D. Billings, 35, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Christopher J. Rogers, 28, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• William R. Tryon, 49, 3400 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
