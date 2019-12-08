Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 8, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Brandon K. Bass, 32, 600 block of South Third Street, Farmersburg. Booked 9:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Daneille L. Harris, 39, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and failure to appear.
• Russell T. Kindred, 30, 1700 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Alan M. Pershing, 24, 2100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Tamara R. Shaffer, 46, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Archie M. Seabron, 38, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul J. Blitz, 30, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), auto theft, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tevin Lee Allen, 25, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 p.m. Check fraud and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Kayla J. Church, 27, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Aimee L. Todd, 36, 1600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Billie J. Garwood, 39, 2700 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Brian W. Scott, 48, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Criminal mischief and theft.
• Lorna L. Cottom, 54, 1800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Court order.
• Nicole L. Norton, 31, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
Tuesday
• Jeffrey Rohrer, 59, 100 block of South 55 East, Montgomery. Booked 12:40 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dontai Ferrell, 38, 1100 block of South Mill Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of stolen property.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 27, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Dakota L. Myrick, 29, 1900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Levi D. Reynolds, 20, 7600 block of East Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 a.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
