Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 27, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Nicholas K. Huff, 33, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tyrone J. Price, 49, 1300 block of 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brian W. Ball, 25, 100 block of South Kingston, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Luke D. Sluder, 35, 3800 block of Timothy Trail, Lafayette. Booked 1:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Richard P. Ramey, 62, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Curtis L. Bass, 52, 1700 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Jacob M. Hills, 29, 1300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Theft.
• Jason L. Buchanan, 31, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Max L. Allsup, 35, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Travis R. Merritt, 22, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Devin S. Bailey, 34, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 p.m. Small claims (two counts).
• Travis J. Fagg, 34, 2000 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Terri J. Wallisa, 38, 2800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Nathanial J. Wells, 34, 4500 block of South Maplewood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Domestic battery; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua Carter, 35, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Possession of altered handgun; out-of-county warrant; theft; auto theft; false informing; failure to return to lawful detention; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• John R. Caton, 32, 4200 block of East Gross Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Donaciano F. Campas, 29, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Michael P. Galloway, 48, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and domestic battery.
Friday
• Rachel N. Hoopingarner, 31, 4900 block of Willkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
