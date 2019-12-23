Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 23, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Charles C. Harvey, 44, 2300 block East Lemar Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Terry A. Haney, 52, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 8:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody Briley, 21, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Residential entry, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon L. Harris, 33, 100 block of East Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• James M. Stout, 37, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Battery and escape from lawful detention.
• Kevin Allen Evans, 28, 2300 block Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cody L. Collins, 28, 1000 block of South Gorham Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• James L. Lewis, 48, 1100 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Intimidation and criminal conversion.
• Autumn S. Goffinet, 40, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
• Leif G. Bollock, 28, 100 block East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Jeremey Williamson, 26, 1600 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Penny J. Long, 53, 2900 block Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Criminal mischief and theft.
• Jackie L. Neice, 65, 1000 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 10:05 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cameron J. Bell, 27, 1300 block North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, failure to signal for turn or lane change, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Christopher Allen Greenlee, 48, Newport. Booked 10:43 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against public safety official.
• Cody W. Doss, 26, 300 block South 13 1/2, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Angel L. Valentin, 42, 500 block of Sands Drive, Hopkinsville, Ky. Booked 11:58 p.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and false reporting.
Monday
• William R. Cook, 29, 400 block Stratton Street, Sullivan. Booked 12:16 a.m. Possession of a syringe.
• Gregory A. Taylor, 65, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Travis L. Hendrickson, 23, 2300 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Possesssion of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amy M. Andrews, 38, 8800 block of East Michigan Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• John W. Clark, 28, 2700 block of Turner-Sherman, Brazil. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jacob A. Wilson, 21, 2100 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
