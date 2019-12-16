Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 16, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• James T. Williams III, 28, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 a.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Robert L. Carter, 27, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Theft and counterfeiting.
• Chase J. Silcock, 26, 100 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal mischief.
• Camron J. Wormser, 26, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Nicholas D. Sawyer, 32, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, residential entry, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Ashley A. Ring, 33, 2000 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Burglary while armed with deadly weapon and theft.
• Charles R. Glover, 39, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance, resisting law enforcement and possession of handgun without license.
• Bambi L. Bicknell, 47, 1000 block of South Roglet, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Brian J. Broom, 44, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kristyana S. Michael, 20, 2600 block of East Peggy Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Cordell M. Wells, 29, 2100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Court order.
• John S. Cox, 39, 100 block of Blakely, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derek R. Smith, 27, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 10:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana, habitual felony offender and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Chelsie W. Neese, 29, 500 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Conversion.
• Anthony Harrison, 22, 200 block of West St. Clare Street, Vincennes. Booked 2:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Bryan W. Patton, 22, 1400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Charles Catlett, 32, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana (two counts).
• Trevion C. Carlisle, 22, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Katelynn J. Carter, 21, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 a.m. Criminal mischief and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Autymn L. Akers, 40, 700 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance.
• Katie M. Cheesman, 26, 1300 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert E. Daub, 23, 1100 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jay C. Irvin, 28, 1100 block of 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Rape.
• Le A. Herbst, 50, 1600 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Conversion.
• Roy J. Haight, 62, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
Friday
• David R. Tarvin, 38, Farmersburg. Booked 12:18 a.m. Theft.
• Kenneth King, 21, 400 block of East Wildwood, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:05 a.m. Theft and possession of marijuana.
• Steven G. Sears, 24, 200 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Maurice K. Whitesides, 28, 2800 block of Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Bradley A. Shepherd, 52, 700 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Samarcus Hollingsworth, 24, 1300 block of Munsee Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 4:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Makya D. Moses, 20, 800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Kiarra Washington, 20, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
