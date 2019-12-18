Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 18, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Isaiah O. Ojo, 50, 800 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Miguel A. Miller, 48, 1600 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; auto theft; false informing; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason M. Moore, 44, 5100 block of North Taft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Residential entry.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Failure to return to lawful detention.
• Nathan A. Goff, 35, 2900 block of Walden Road, Spencer. Booked 6:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Alfonso P. Casaday, 22, Cobblestone Way, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and residential entry.
Sunday
• Robert R. Carpenter, 40, 1900 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Edward A. Russell, 39, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Billy J. Lockard, 41, 2900 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Joshua D. Castaneda, 25, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
