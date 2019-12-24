Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 25, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Randy L. Smith Sr., 40, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Steven J. Massutti, 39, no address available. Booked 10:20 a.m. Contempt of court.
• Jack R. Snow, 36, 3000 block of West U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Timothy E. Green, 25, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Theft.
• Bryan J. Owen, 61, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dylan M. McIntyre, 23, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Michael W. Stultz, 68, 1500 block of Deats Road, Dickinson, Texas. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
