Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Joseph A. Lofton, 26, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Criminal trespass and domestic battery.
• Tangela M. Winemiller, 39, 1200 block of North Taylor Road, Oaktown. Booked 1:01 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Jamar Dashillas, 27, no address available. Booked 1:36 p.m. Court order.
• Zachary J. Norris, 21, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Theft.
• Tommy J. Anderson, 30, 4900 block of East Stanley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John Sutherland, 58, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 26, no address available. Booked 5:29 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Treyveon Q. Ashley, 25, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John R. North, 53, 8400 block of Edison Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Domestic battery; false informing; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Daniel J. Kraemer, 22, 1100 block of East Lewsader, Rosedale. Booked 12:57 a.m. Collecting/harvesting ginseng in closed season, and searching for or gathering plant life on private land without landowner consent.
• Dustin L. Balder, 30, 2400 block of West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• John White, 31, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert E. Lenges, 30, 800 block of East Margarete Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Angel R. Rapier, 40, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and failure to appear.
• Curtis W. Gillie, 39, 300 block of West Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nelson R. Fortune, 34, 2600 block of North Marion Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday
• Amber N. Baysinger, 36, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 12:45 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ricardo A. Hutchins, 40, 100 block of North Fourth, Clinton. Booked 3:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle With false plates and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
