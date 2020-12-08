Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 30
• David L. Bell, 32, 1300 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Nichole Hiner, 34, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Court order.
• Brock W. Reynolds, 25, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Amber Grayless, 28, 800 block of North 14th Sttrry, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Operating while intoxicated.
• Teresa Head, 47, 7200 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Conversion.
• Chad T. McCullough, 34, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kelly A. Winston, 38, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Thomas E. Ring, 43, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Anita K. Rehmel, 44, 600 block of Sunrise Towers, Sullivan. Booked 10:59 p.m. Residential entry and theft.
Dec. 1
• Keith L. Moore, 43, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Residential entry and battery.
• Peyton M. Hockman, 20, 10 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Criminal trespass, minor possession of alcohol and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• James D. Waggoner, 23, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Theft, improper or no tail or plate light, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and false reporting.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 25, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Timothy M. Valandingham, 43, 100 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Battery.
• Zackary A. Clark, 27, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Bail agent/bonding violations.
• John W. Clark, 29, 2100 block of Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Bail agent/bonding violations.
Dec. 2
• Dakota C. Dunn, 23, 10 block of West Broadway, Shelburn. Booked 1:58 a.m. False or fictitious registration, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Tracy R. Higginbotham Jr., 30, 10 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Parole violation.
• Jeffery A. Miller, 44, 10 block of East North Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:59 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jason W. Donovan, 43, 10 block of Turman, Carlisle. Booked 1:32 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Steven H. Hejari, 38, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Cody M. Lawson, 22, 10 block of South Fourth Streete, Clinton. Booked 9:14 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
• Thomas J. Hackl, 41, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of a syringe, legend drug deception, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dec. 3
• James M. Hill, 58, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Corbon V. Sams, 20, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dennis A. Deluca, 27, no address available. Booked 12:55 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Christopher E. Wood, 45, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Scott Lawrence, 28, 2400 block of Oak Cliffe Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 2800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Destini L. Wimmer, 29, 1100 block of North Athertons, Rosedale. Booked 5:25 p.m. Burglary.
• Nathan D. Sandusky, 21, 1200 block of south Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
