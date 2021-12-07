The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Tony J. Parsons, 44, 5700 block of North Center Street, Shelburn. Booked 4:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melissa S. Craig, 40, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Ashlee M. Zippel, 38, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, possession of syringe, small claims and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sonya R. Shafer, 55, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael W. Shafer, 52, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of stolen property and false reporting.
Sunday
• Jason A. Parker, 45, 5600 block of West Whitesell Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Steven C. Agan, 29, 300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew J. Bradford, 23, 1100 block of West 200 North, Kokomo. Booked 3:22 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth A. Johnson, 49, 2400 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. False Informing and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 49, 1700 block of North Linder, Chicago, Ill. Booked 5:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; criminal trespass; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Douglas E. Loveland, 51, 9800 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Court order.
• Grant M. Cooper, 22, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 10:12 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Marvin L. Eacret, 29, 2400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Samuel H. Mays, 46 200 block of North Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:21 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Austin L. Evans, 30, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, disregarding automatic signal, failure to yield right of way at entrance to through highway, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 26, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possessing a look-alike substance; possession of a controlled substance; reckless possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob W. Cross, 20, 6500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles P. Toth, 43, 4500 block of East Paint Mill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 27, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Shawn P. Lawson, 51, 1600 block of South All Street, Lewis. Booked 7:50 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, no address available. Booked 11:55 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Monday
• Erin E. Alkire, 48, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Chardonna L. Cochran, 27, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Conversion and fraud.
• Zachary Schlotta, 28, no address available. Booked 6:32 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Havah K. Getts, 19, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
