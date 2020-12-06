Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 27, 28, 29 and 30, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 27
• Leonard J. Fields Jr., 19, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Prairieton. Booked 8:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Richard L. West, 34, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Lucas M. Musgrove, 22, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
• Catherine L. Adams, 29, 1400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, battery by bodily fluid/waste if person knew/failed to know bodily fluid/waste was infected with hepatitis, tuberculosis or HIV; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert J. Weger, 33, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Robert R. Roy, 41, 100 block of South Jackson Street, Clinton. Booked 7:58 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Megan Goetz, 29, 200 block of Central Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lisa L. Miller, 43, 10 block of South Crescent Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph J. Hennings, 35, 10 block of South Crescent Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Battery and domestic battery.
• Ja Shawn M. Allen, 18, 2500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 28
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 33, 100 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Habitual traffic violator, false identity statement, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trent A. Auten, 29, 2600 block of South McCullough Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Clinton C. Williams, 22, 600 block of Franklin Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Miranda A. Barton, 32, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Joshua M. Booe, 37, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. False identity statement, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, visiting a common nuisance, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Zachary L. Benassi, 27, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Possession of a syringe and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jasinai A. Robinson, 18, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 25, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 p.m. Auto theft.
• Yolanda Barnes, 27, 2000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts), unlawful possession of a syringe, obstruction of justice, unsafe lane movement and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Nov. 29
• Brandon M. Houser, 32, 1400 block of U.S. 41, Farmersburg. Booked 12:23 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Timothy R. Hobbs, 48, 700 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Criminal mischief, domestic battery and theft.
• Frederick O. Erskine, 25, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and conversion.
• Ruthann F. Edwards, 33, 1300 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jacob L. Hedges, 24, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shane W. Hensley, 49, 1600 block of East 26th Street, Noblesville. Booked 5:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sierra D. Whitner, 25, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Marti S. Wampler, 50, 1100 block of North Archer Street, Rosedale. Booked 6:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aleisa Y. Ekine, 55, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Domestic battery and public intoxication.
• Mickey Archer, 33, 7300 block of South Willcox, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Conversion and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Nov. 30
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin P. Langley, 27, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of dependant/child violations, domestic battery (three counts) and strangulation.
• Amber D. Fogleman, 38, 800 block of Linwood, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Ricky J. Scott, 38, 1800 block of South 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
