Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• George M. Deyoung, 56, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley L. Butler, 39, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Auto theft and failure to appear.
• David J. Dowdy, 42, 600 block of Washington Street, Clay City. Booked 10:55 a.m. Child solicitation.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 30, 1600 block of Blackiston View Drive, Clarksville. Booked 12:24 p.m. Theft.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 27, 200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 p.m. Auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• John S. Mize, 40, 300 block of Water Street, Clinton. Booked 1:34 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), theft, failure to appear, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.
• Theodore D. Robinson III, 29, 10 block of West Logan Street, Attica. Booked 3 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief, failure to appear and intimidation.
• Quentin J. Sanders, 26, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Intimidation.
• Terry A. Hastings, 64, 2700 block of South Seventh, Clinton. Booked 4:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, disregarding stop sign and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Conversion and resisting law enforcement.
• Patrick M. Rowe, 39, 1700 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Blake A. Ward, 28, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Zachary E. Krise, 34, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Burglary; theft; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• William J. Atkinson, 34, 100 block of East Killion Street, Knightsville. Booked 8:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dwayne C. Johnson, 28, 800 block of Crossing Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:33 p.m. Domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• Myron Rose, 41, 100 block of Spruse Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael D. Brown, 48, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Timothy L. Miller, 43, 4400 block of South Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Intimidation.
• Andrew S. Matherly, 37, 300 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
