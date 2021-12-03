Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 4, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jarrod A. Milner, 44, 2900 block of Terri Lee Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Criminal mischief and burglary.
• Jessica N. Bained, 33, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Charles A. Thomas, 30, 600 block of Greenwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Christopher T. Atkinson, 32, 5300 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 7:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tersh S. Scamihorn, 48, 1200 block of Evelyn Drive, Columbus. Booked 8:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• David M. Cunningham, 54, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Reckless possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• David D. Long, 22, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Peter O. Roberts, 36, 2400 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Troy A. Schmitt, 29, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 a.m. Reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of handgun without license and felon in possession of firearm.
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 45, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
