Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 31, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Michael L. Rowe, 35, 500 block of South Fifth, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; domestic battery (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); maintaining a common nuisance; operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bianca B. Russell, 32, 2800 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Deward E. Philpott, 53, 800 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Improper display of registration plate, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and failure to stop after accident.
• Matthew B. Phillips, 40, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ginny L. Brandenburg, 36, 1800 block of North Melon Road, Kingman. Booked 5:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Brana, 36, 10 block of East Brookside, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
