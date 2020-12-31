Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 31, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Mary E. Taft, 31, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 2:31 p.m. Burglary.
• John R. North, 52, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Prairieton. Booked 2:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Allen M. Alexander, 26, 300 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Burglary and theft (two counts).
• Nicholas Kavinsky, 33, no address available. Booked 4:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy (four counts), domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, criminal mischief, theft, stalking, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Amber A. White, 42, 300 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tony J. Ringeo, 23, 1500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Timothy L. Swafford, 44, 1100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
Wednesday
• Michael B. Ames, 53, 10 block of Chickadee Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rebecca J. Selvia, 35, 5600 block of West Illiana Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to stop after accident.
• Steven A. Church, 28, 9700 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury (two counts).
• DeWayne Hayden, 26, 1100 block of Clear Creek Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 6:32 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
