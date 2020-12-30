Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 31, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Terri J. Wallisa, 39, 1500 block of North Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Conversion.
• Elora L. Long, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Robbery.
Wednesday
• Christopher S. Carney, 43, 600 block of North Otter, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of handgun without license.
• Collin A. Fox, 29, 3100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
